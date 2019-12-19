It was determined Thursday that Tyrone Dewayne Sommers Sr. will have a February trial date. Sommers has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the October 2017 death of Robert Allen of Denison.

A short pretrial hearing in the 15th state District court was held Thursday, and Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Kerye Ashmore said the pretrial hearing in state’s case against Tyrone Dewayne Sommers Sr. involved “the standard motions” and took about 15 minutes.

Back in October of 2018, Sommers was identified by the Denison Police Department as the suspect in the Oct. 31, 2017 homicide.

Allen’s body was found inside his family business, Allen Plumbing, when police responded to a call about shoots fired at that location. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Allen’s death a homicide.

Sommers is not the only person facing a murder charge in Allen’s death. Timothy Barnum has been in jail on charges associated with Allen’s death since December 2017. Barnum has also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sommers is represented in the case by Jeromie Oney and Barnum is represented by Timothy Haney. Neither Oney or Haney could be immediately reached for comment on Thursday afternoon.