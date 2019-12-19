The Denison Police Department recently announced that it is accepting applications for it’s spring 2020 Citizen’s Police Academy.

The 12-week, evening program is limited to a class of 15 students and covers a variety of topics, including patrol, K-9 operations, criminal investigations, communications and juvenile law. Classes will begin on March 17 and continue through June 2.

Applications must be submitted by March 13.

“It is the goal of the department to increase police-community relationships and police awareness, as well as dispel suspicions and misconceptions of law enforcement,” Denison Police said online. “The classes will cover different divisions within the department and are taught by officers and detectives that are directly involved in that division.”

A start date for the spring 2020 Citizens Police Academy has not yet been announced. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, live or work in Denison and pass a background check. For more information, or to download an application, visit http://www.cityofdenison/police and select the “Citizens Police Academy” tab.

Completed applications can be emailed to meppler@cityofdenison.com or mailed to the following address:

Attn: Lt. Mike Eppler

108 W. Main Street

P.O. Box 224

Denison, TX 75021