A North Texas youth counselor working with juvenile sex offenders in Grayson County was arrested on multiple child pornography charges this week and law enforcement officials are now asking any potential victims to come forward.

In a press conference held Wednesday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathon Daniel Neece, 37, of McKinney was arrested at a residence in Carrollton on Monday on 10 counts of child pornography possession. Neece, a sub-contractor, began providing counseling services for the county in 2014, but became the subject of a recently-launched investigation after suspicious files were found on a county computer.

“He conducted group and individual counseling sessions with children adjudicated for sex offenses within the community.” Sheriff Tom Watt said. “As a sub-contractor, Mr Neece was never actually in the juvenile detention center. His work was with the kids who were on probation and not incarcerated.”

Neece’s alleged crimes were unearthed on Dec. 9 when a male employee of the Grayson County Juvenile Services Center found multiple files on a county computer which Neece had reportedly used.

“He actually went into the recycle bin to find a document that he had accidentally deleted and, when he went into the recycle bin, he found some things that were suspect,” Watt said of the employee. “He immediately notified his supervisors and they immediately notified the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.”

On Monday — the same day as Neece’s arrest — investigators with the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, executed search warrants Neece’s home, at his private practice in Richardson and on his vehicle and personal belongings. Neece was taken into and transferred to the Grayson County Jail, where he remains on $750,000 bond. It was unclear whether he had appointed an attorney to represent him in the matter. Investigators do not believe any county employees or Neece’s family members were aware of his alleged crimes.

As of Wednesday, officials said they had no evidence indicating that Neece had victimized any children from Grayson County, but cautioned that the Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing. Authorities said they are still working to determine whether Neece used any county equipment to produce or distribute the alleged pornography.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Grayson County District Attorney’s Office have established an anonymous hotline for those who believe they were victimized by Neece and encouraged all such individuals to contact investigators by calling 903-813-5280.

“Given the nature of these allegations and the nature of his occupation, the potential is there that could be additional victims,” Grayson County DA Brett Smith said. “We think we have an obligation to seek those folks out.”

Once the investigation is complete, Smith said the findings will be presented to Grayson County grand jury for consideration of an indictment.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.