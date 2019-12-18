Denison Police

Stolen trailer — A complainant contacted Denison Police on Dec. 15 to report that a trailer had been stolen from a construction site the 2900 block of Loy Lake Road. The 20-foot, black-colored tandem trailer has the name “Potts” painted on the side and a Texas license plate.

Family violence assault — Denison Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1600 block of West Bond Avenue on Dec. 16. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the female victim, who stated that her boyfriend assaulted her after a verbal argument. The suspect was arrested for family violence assault causing bodily injury.

Driving while intoxicated / resisting arrest —On Dec. 17, a vehicle was stopped for traffic violations at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and S. Perry Avenue. The driver was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for DWI and resisting arrest or transport.

Vandalism — A complainant contacted Denison Police on Dec. 18 to report vandalism in the 300 block of W. Texas Street. The complainant stated unknown suspects broke some windows and brake lights on his vehicle and spray painted it as well.. A report for vandalism was generated.

Sherman Police

Public intoxication — On Dec. 14 an officer was dispatched to the 3600 block of Steeple Chase Drive in reference to a disturbance call. Once on scene, the officer located a heavily intoxicated woman who was unable to stand and exhibited slurred speech. The woman was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Family violence assault — Sherman Police responded to the 3600 block of Steeple Chase again on Dec. 15 in reference to civil-issues call. Officers made contact with a female complainant who said she and a male subject had been involved in a custody dispute. The woman told police the man choked her before fleeing the scene. A report for family violence assault, impeding breath was filed.

Driving while intoxicated — On Dec. 15, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1600 block of N. Heritage Parkway. The driver was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested for DWI.

Theft of firearm — An officer was dispatched to to the 1200 block of W. Taylor Street on Dec. 15 in reference to a stolen firearm. The officer learned a pistol was stolen from the complainant sometime in the preceding days. A report for theft a firearm was filed.

Public intoxication — On Dec. 15, Sherman Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of S. U.S. Highway 75 in reference to a criminal trespass call. Upon arrival officers located a male subject at the center of the complaint and found him to be intoxicated to an extent that was unsafe. The man was arrested for public intoxication and booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Theft of property — Sherman Police were contacted by a male complainant on Dec. 16 regarding a theft. The complainant told police that unknown suspect had stolen tools from the back of his vehicle while it was parked in 2400 block of Texoma Parkway. The theft is believed to have taken place between Dec. 12-14. A report for theft of property under $750 was generated.

Burglary of a vehicle — On Dec. 16 a female complainant contacted Sherman Police to report her that vehicle had been burglarized while parked in the 900 block of Holiday Drive. The complainant said unknown suspects made entry into her vehicle and stole money and identification documents. The burglary is thought to have occurred on Dec. 15. A report for burglary of a motor vehicle was filed.

Burglary of a vehicle — A male complainant contacted police on Dec. 16 to report a burglarized vehicle in the 800 block of N. Harrison Avenue. The complainant reported that unknown suspects had broken into his parked vehicle sometime during the previous night and took money. A report for burglary of motor vehicle was filed.

Theft of property — On Dec. 16 a complainant contacted Sherman Police regarding a theft. The complainant had reportedly ordered an electronic device and had it shipped through a local delivery service. When the package arrived to the delivery service the contents were found to have been removed and the package was resealed. A report for theft under $2,500 was generated.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female complainant contact Sherman Police by phone on Dec. 16 to report that her vehicle had been burglarized. The complainant stated that unknown suspects had made entry into her vehicle while it was parked in the 900 block of N. Ross Avenue and stole property . A report for a burglarized vehicle was filed.

Delivery of marijuana — On Dec. 16, Sherman officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of W. Laurel Street. Two of the occupants inside the vehicle were found to be in possession of marijuana and were subsequently arrested for delivery of marijuana, under five pounds.

