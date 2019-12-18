Sherman Police said no one was hurt but the search for a suspect is on after First Texoma National Bank was robbed Tuesday morning.

Lt. Jeremy Cox said officers responded to the business located in the 3400 block of North Heritage Parkway after receiving an alarm call at approximately 8:53 a.m. Authorities learned that a white male suspect entered the business, made a threat and demanded money. No weapon was brandished during the incident, but the suspect made off with more than $10,000 in cash.

It is believed that the man fled the scene in a green, extended-cab Ford Ranger pickup.

Those with information pertaining to the investigation are encouraged to call Sherman Police Det. Ryan Hapiuk at 903-892 7324 or their local law enforcement.

