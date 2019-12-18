Van Alstyne’s Economic Development and Community Development corporations have been busy in December, advancing the city toward new goals for its future.

EDC board members are Keith Arsenault, David Sileven, Laura Cooper, Gregg McElyea and Mark Moss. At their December 9 meeting, all board members were present, along with the corporation’s attorney Lance Vanzant, CDC Director Rodney Williams and Hilltop Securities representative Jim Sabonis.

The agenda called for the members to first meet in closed session to discuss the purchase of real estate, code named Armadillo, related to Cold Springs Industrial Park; consultation with the attorney about litigation involving the corporation’s former executive director; and the idea of hiring a new executive director.

Once out of closed session, board member Cooper was instructed to obtain an appraisal on the Armadillo property. They voted to discontinue the use of the highway billboards along U.S. 75; and to move the corporation’s bank account from Landmark Bank to BancorpSouth. They also will search for a new bookkeeper and a part-time executive director.

The EDC board will hold a special meeting in January to discuss strategic planning, marketing and corporation role identification.

EDC meets in regular session on the first Tuesday of each month, usually at City Hall.

The Community Development Corporation meets on the second Thursday at the Welcome Center on East Marshall Street. Its board is made up of Chris Dorak, Wayne Womack, Collin Flynn, Alesha Crowell, Robert Jaska, Brenda McDonald and David Griffin.

At the most recent meeting of the Van Alstyne City Council, Executive Director Rodney Williams brought the council members and public up to date on its 2019 accomplishments, starting with the grant façade program. For this, CDC provided about $17,000 to improve the facades of the Quilt Asylum, Asian Cuisine, the old City Hall, Lux Aesthetic, Harvest Dental, Cooley Bay Winery and Bucksnort BBQ.

It funded three downtown mural projects, assisted with the finances for Music in the Park, Fall der All and the Railcar Farmers Market, and assisted with decorations for Christmas Town. Also included were improvements to the downtown lighting on business rooftops, wrapping the Van Alstyne police’s Hummer, and working with agreements that resulted in the relocation and consolidation of two United Ag & Turf facilities (currently in Sherman and McKinney) to Van Alstyne.

At a special meeting, CDC voted to hire Tiffany Chartier to work with Williams as the corporation’s Executive Administrator. She will begin that position in early January.

“We are very lucky to have someone of Tiffany Chartier’s caliber accept a position with the Van Alstyne Community Development Corporation,” Williams said. “With the rapid growth Van Alstyne is experiencing, the CDC’s responsibility to the city grows exponentially. Tiffany brings with her a wealth of talents and skills that, in addition to her knowledge of the city and the community, will help elevate the VACDC to the next level.”

Both corporations are funded with portions of the city’s sales tax income, as approved by public vote about two decades ago.