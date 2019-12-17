Sherman Police said no one was hurt but the search for suspects is on after First Texoma National Bank was robbed Tuesday morning.

Lt. Jeremy Cox said officers responded to the business located in the 3400 block of North Heritage Parkway after receiving an alarm call at approximately 8:53 a.m. At least one suspect entered the business, made a threat and took an undisclosed amount of cash. It was unclear whether a weapon was brandished during the incident.

Amid the ongoing investigation, Cox said a physical description of any suspects or getaway vehicle had not yet been confirmed.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.