The Salvation Army of Grayson Grounty received a gift from an especially generous person this year. Two rare gold coins were donated at local Red Kettle collection sites last week.

Salvation Army Major Tex Ellis said the same, unknown person is believed to be responsible for depositing two South African Krugerrands — worth $3,000 combined — at locations in Sherman and Denison. The anonymous donation marks the second time in two years someone has given a gold coin at a local collection site.

“From the Salvation Army and all those we serve, we just like say a big ;thank you’ to whoever that generous donor is that made this contribution,” Ellis said.

The coins also come during a critical time for the Salvation Army.

Ellis said the late date of Thanksgiving shortened the window for bell-ringers and kettle collections this year, and that has created fewer donation opportunities. As of Monday, the agency had only amassed $52,000 of the $100,000 it hopes to raise by Christmas.

“The Red Kettle is our biggest public fundraiser of the year and between thanksgiving and Christmas that’s when folks probably see us the most,” Ellis said. “Those funds go toward all the things we do at Christmas, but they also help us assist families throughout the year whenever they find themselves in need.”

For more information on the Red Kettle campaign and other Salvation Army programs, call 903-868-9602. Donations can be made at the Salvation Army’s Sherman office, located at 5700 Texoma Parkway or online at https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/. Those interested in volunteering as a bell ringer and donation collector for the Red Kettle campaign are invited to sign up by visiting https://www.registertoring.com/.