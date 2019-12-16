Sherman is scaling back proposed drainage improvements along Lamberth Road. The City Council approved a $2.29 million agreement with Lynn Vessels Construction for improvements to drainage into Post Oak Creek, but immediately followed this with a change order reducing the price by nearly $747,000.

The project was designed to increase the capacity of the east fork of Post Oak Creek to handle a 100-year flood in an area that currently has issues during a 10-year flood event. When the city put the project out for bid earlier this year, all of the four proposals for the improvements came in above estimate.

“All of our bids came out well above what we expected, so what we need to do is limit the scope of this project,” Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said.

The original scope of the improvements would have included culvert improvements and the repaving and raising of a 1,000-foot stretch of road from Travis Street to the U.S. Highway 75 service road.

However, now the improvements will only extend from Travis to Cornerstone Drive in the updated contract.

Documents for Monday’s meeting stated that the project would be split into two phases, but Strauch said the second phase would likely not occur, stating that the current phase will utilize almost all of the city’s storm water funds. In order to continue the project, the city would need to utilize funds from the general fund or other sources, he said.

The project will still grant some relief from significant flooding despite the decrease in scope. Strauch sais one crossing along the east form would still flood during a 100-year flood, but it is only anticipated to be about six inches and would not block crossings for emergency vehicles.