Sherman formally banned the sale of animals in public places Monday when it approved an amendment to the city’s animal control ordinance.

The ordinance change was presented for consideration by city council member Sandra Melton is a response to individuals who would regularly set up and sell kittens and puppies in the parking lots in the Sherman Town Center. City officials said the update was also aimed at supporting Sherman Animal Control’s adoption efforts.

Over the weekend, Sherman Animal Services posted on Facebook that the city’s animal shelter is currently at capacity and urged individuals to adopt a new furry friend.

“I’ve seen so much through the years with people setting up out there at the Town Center, and it just breaks my heart,” Melton said. “They have animals sitting in the heat and the cold, and we have our animal control truck sitting off to the side trying to give these animals a home.”

The ordinance prevents a person from displaying or selling, trading, bartering, leasing, renting any animal in any public place including roadside, public right-of-way, commercial parking lot, garage sales, flea markets, festivals, park, community center or any public place.

Nikki Nasta, who volunteers at the animal shelter, spoke in favor of the amendment and said the sellers have impacted adoption efforts for the city. While volunteering at the mobile adoption trailer, Nasta said a man who was close to adopting an animal, but was coaxed away at the prospect of purchasing a puppy.

“The dogs that are being sold out there — we don’t know if they have any track record; we don’t know if they have had any shots,” she said. “They are just out there to make a little bit of money.”

Nasta said she does not believe the ordinance will hinder responsible and good breeders. In many cases, these breeders will visit the prospective owner’s home to ensure it is good fit before selling the animal and will ensure an animal is mature enough before removing it from its mother.

Council members Josh Stevenson and Shawn Teamann expressed some concerns over the original version of the amendment, which also banned giving away animals in public places. Stevenson said he was against puppy mill breeders but he was concerned that the ordinance would hinder a family who was trying to find homes from a litter of babies from a household pet.

City Manager Robby Hefton said the ordinance was not designed to target those trying to simply find a home for young animals in a private way rather than in public.

Animal Services Manager Ty Coleman said he would prefer families do these adoptions through the animal shelter. All animals that go through the shelter are spayed or neutered and receive the necessary shots and vaccinations prior to being adopted out.

The ordinance was approved with the removal of language banning individuals from giving away animals for free.

Hefton described Monday’s action as the first of potentially multiple modifications to the city’s animal code. Staff is currently reviewing the code and looking for places where it could be updated. And, city officials wanted to get this update in place prior to the holidays.