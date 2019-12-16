The Salvation Army of Grayson Countyis about half way to its kettle goal for the year. As the group’s voluntersw work to raise funds at area bell ringing locations, the local chapter of the Salvation Army is asking for the public’s help ahead of the Christmas holiday.

As the agency struggles to collect critical donations, it is also recovering from a recent burglary at its Denison distribution center.

In an emailed news release sent Monday, Salvation Army of Grayson County Major Tex Ellis said due to Thanksgiving coming later this year, the organization had fewer opportunities to roll out its annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign,

“Less days of kettles has resulted in us falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2019 kettle goal of $100,000,” Ellis said in the release. “We have currently raised $52,000 and are praying that the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure that we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance — often at a time of crisis in their lives, with nowhere else to turn.”

The Salvation Army took another hit this past weekend when its Angel Tree distribution center off South Armstrong Avenue in Denison was burglarized. Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler said the matter remains under investigation, but officers responded to an alarm signal at the business shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday and found a shattered glass door.

“There were a few things missing,” Eppler said. “Some baby blankets, ear buds, and some hair flat irons. They didn’t have a dollar amount or know exactly how many items were taken.”

The Salvation Army provides assistance to nearly 30 million Americans across 5,000 communities each year, but Ellis said donations made locally can help one’s own neighbors and community. The Angel Tree program helped 35o area families last last year with publicly-donated gifts for children and holiday dinner kits.

“These contributions stay right here in Grayson County and mean that we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bull and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community.”

For more information on the Red Kettle campaign, local Angel Trees or any other Salvation Army program, call 903-868-9602. Donations can be made at the Salvation Army’s Sherman office, located at 5700 Texoma Parkway online at https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/. Those interested in volunteering as a bell ringer and donation collector for the Red Kettle campaign are invited to sign up by visiting https://www.registertoring.com/.