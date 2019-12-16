James David Mosley, 49, of Mead, Oklahoma was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Mosley also pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to promote child pornography and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on that charge.

In exchange for that pleas, court records show that the Grayson County District Attorney’s office dropped six counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography and three counts of indecency with a child.

Information from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office said that Mosley will be required to register as a sex offender for life and will be eligible for a parole hearing after serving 17 years. Judge Larry Phillips of the 59th District Court presided over the plea hearing.

In November of 2018, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Mosley after a young female relative made an outcry of sexual abuse. The investigation determined the sexual abuse occurred in both Whitesboro and Mead, Oklahoma. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained a search warrant for Mosley’s phone and discovered images of child pornography, along with depictions of the victim. Mosley was arrested and eventually extradited back to Texas.

“Our office was set to go to trial on Monday, but this defendant chose to accept responsibility and waive both his trial and appeal rights in exchange for a lengthy prison sentence. Most importantly, the young girl will be able to move on with her life and begin her long journey of healing,” said Assistant D.A. Don Hoover in a written release. District Attorney Brett Smith added, “We will work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served for all victims. Prosecuting child sexual predators in top on our list of priorities.”

DA Investigator Dennis Michael assisted in the prosecution of the case. Mosley was represented by Sherman attorney Joe N. Smith.