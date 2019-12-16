Denison’s sale tax revenue for 2018-2019 was $231,424 below the city’s budgeted revenue of $5,900,000.

Denison Finance and Administrative Services Director Renee’ Waggoner presented the end of year budget amendments to the City Council at its Dec. 9 meeting. She reported the difference between what was budgeted in revenues verses actual revenues for the general fund was a total of $438,488 under budget.

Waggoner said the city finance department keeps track of the monthly revenue and expenses and presents them to the city council form time to time. She presented the end of year budget amendments to the council for approval.

The city’s general fund expenses $125,173 over budget. This ended the city’s fiscal year with 64 days of reserve in the fund balance.

The city’s utility fund revenue was $62,865 under budget for the fiscal year. The utility fund expenses were $477,063 under budget for the fiscal year leaving the utility fund with 68 days of reserve.

Whenever revenue is $50,000 or higher under budget city staff will report those to the city council. The same is true for when expenses exceed $5,000 of the budget.

A total of $104,098 was carried over from the fiscal year 2019 to the2020 fiscal year budget in the general fund along with $42,455 in the utility fund to finish some projects that began in the year but were not completed by the end of the fiscal year.