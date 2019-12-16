The Denison Education Foundation is scheduled to present $18,627 worth of grants to the Denison Independent School District board of trustees this week.

The Denison ISD school board will meet at the Administration Building at 1201 South Rusk Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening to hear the presentation from the DEF President Courtney Morris.

In addition to the grant here are three things to know about the school board meeting.

1. Scott Middle School bids

The school board will consider selection of a contractor for HVAC replacement and roof replacement at Scoot Middle School as well as renovations at the high school tennis court restrooms.

2. Adoption of 2020-2021 budget calendar

The school board will consider setting the calendar of meetings for the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget process.

3. Budget amendments

The school board will consider three budget amendments.

The first amendment is for $2,776,000 to fund the construction projects at Scott Middle School and Denison High School. The second amendment is for $180,000 for summer projects that were not completed by Aug. 31. The third amendment is for $350,000 for summer projects that were not completed by Aug. 31.