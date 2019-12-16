A cyclist died after a hit-an-run early Monday in Northeast Austin, one of four people hospitalized after two separate crashes, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics first responded to the 2400 block of Cardinal Loop in Del Valle, just north of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, at 1:55 a.m. for a crash that caused a fire.

Two men described as being in their 20s were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, medics said.

A third man, also described as being in his 20s, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Thirty minutes after the Del Valle crash, medics responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a person on a bike in the 6100 block of Cameron Road in Northeast Austin, just south of U.S. 290.

Medics performed CPR on a woman described as being in her 20s. She was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries, medics said.

The woman later died on Monday, Austin police said.

"The suspect vehicle has been located and no arrests have been made at this time," police said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time."

FINAL 2400blk Cardinal Loop collision w/fire: 2nd patient transported St. David's South ~20s male with serious, potentially life threatening, injuries. Final patient, ~20s male, transported Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries. EMS is clear of the scene. No further info

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 16, 2019

FINAL ~6100blk Cameron Rd: Reported auto vs bike collision. #ATCEMSMedics obtained a return of pulses on ~20s (CORRECTION) female & have transported to Dell Seton with critical life threatening injuries. EMS is clear. Expect #ATXTraffic closures. No further information available.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 16, 2019