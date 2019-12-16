Grayson County Commissioners will be talking elections Tuesday. The court will consider a request by the Grayson County Republican Party and the Grayson County Democrats to authorize the county to supervise the joint primary election on March 3 and, should it be needed, the runoff of that election on May 26, 2020.

Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson’s website shows that early voting for the primary will begin on Feb. 18 and continue through Feb. 28. The last day to register to vote in the primary is Feb. 3. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Feb. 21.

Should a runoff be needed, early voting will start on May 18 and continue to May 22. The last day to register for that election will be April 27 and the last day to apply for a ballot by mail will be May 15.

County offices featuring contested races include two county commissioner’s posts.

Jeff Whitmire is being challenged by 903 Brewers owner Jeremy Roberts for Precinct 1, and Pct. 3 Commissioner Phyllis James will face Whitesboro real estate broker Colby Meals in the Republican Primary.

Grayson County Democratic party chair Glenn Melancon said the only Democrat who filed with him for a county race was Gwen Braxton, who filed to for Constable for Pct. 2. Incumbent Michael Putnam did not draw a challenger for that race for the primary but will face Braxton in the November election.

Melancon said Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe, Republican, won’t face a challenger in the primary, but he will face Sherman Democrat Russell Foster in November.

Additionally, State Rep. Reggie Smith, Republican, didn’t draw a challenger for the primary but will face Democrat Gary Thomas of Denison in the November election.