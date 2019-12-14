AGN Media Editorial Board

The Amarillo Independent School District, Amarillo College and the College of Education at Texas Tech announced an innovative partnership earlier this week with the ultimate beneficiaries being future AISD teachers and students.

The program will see participating students attend Amarillo College for two years before commencing a rigorous one year of online education through Tech. The 2+1 Teacher Certification program will begin in July.

We see the initiative as a win on all levels, particularly in providing a new pathway for those who desire to take on the important calling of being a teacher. As officials said in making the announcement, there is nothing similar to this program anywhere in Texas.

It allows participants to move from being a student in the classroom to being a teacher in the classroom quicker as well as providing one more means for Amarillo College students to move to another program once they’ve wrapped up associate’s degree requirement.

“It’s a unique program in the state of Texas in the sense that it is a partnership between Texas Tech, Amarillo College and the school district,” Doug Hamman, director of the teacher education program at Tech, said in our story. “We recruit from the community, prepare these students in the community, specifically for the Amarillo ISD.”

The online portion of the program, offered through Tech’s Information Technology Division, involves 54 hours of coursework. Following that requirement, participants will student teach within the AISD. As they acknowledged, this initiative is not for everyone, but it will be the way for some who might not have seen a way before.

“This is not for the faint of heart,” Chris Tatum, executive director of human resources at the AISD, said. “This is for someone who knows the general college experience isn’t for (them) … I’m going to go to college, get my degree and move on to my career.”

At the end of the program, in as little as three years plus student teaching requirements, students will be certified teachers, possess a bachelor’s degree and start the following year as an instructor of record for the AISD. The accelerated pace no doubt will have a certain appeal.

“They get into the classroom, Dennis Sarine, director of education, preparation and child development at Amarillo College, said in our story. “They get their taste of instruction, their taste of the school district and they see light at the end of the tunnel instead of looking at (multiple years of schooling.)”

The end in mind, as is always the case, is to provide Amarillo ISD students with even more quality educators. Officials hope this program provides another pipeline, containing students familiar with the area from places such as Dumas, Canyon, Borger and Hereford, that will funnel as many as 20 educators into the district beginning with July 2021.

The initial focus will be on teachers from early childhood to sixth grade and fourth- through eighth-grade math, officials said. Once the program is up and running in earnest, it will expand to include high school math and language arts classes and possibly even career and technical education classes.

This collaborative approach will expand access to higher education, put more teachers in AISD classrooms and most importantly, keep more bright local minds at work here in Amarillo.

Any way you slice it, it’s a win..