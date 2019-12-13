Austin police overnight responded to a bomb threat in Central Austin, resulting in a brief evacuation of an H-E-B store in the Hancock Center.

According to police, officers responded to the threat around 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 41st Street.

Police evacuated the H-E-B at that location and did a search of the building, but no suspicious items were located. People were allowed back inside at about 3 a.m.

***UPDATE*** Search of the area concluded. No suspicious items located. Scene is secure. PIO will not be responding & there will not be an on-scene press briefing. #APD -WC6 https://t.co/NeuJuJbNv4

— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 13, 2019