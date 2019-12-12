Winter is a time when many hit the road to celebrate with friends and family. During this time, the many drivers are dealing with less than optimal weather conditions.

In Texas, cold and wet driving conditions only come a few times a year so drivers often do not get a lot of practice.

“In a state as large as Texas, winter driving conditions can vary widely and change quickly,” Texas Department of Transportation said in an emailed release. “It is important for drivers to be prepared to handle potentially dangerous conditions during cold weather months.”

The first step to any safe trip is to research and prepare. Once a travel date and time is nailed down, drivers should let a friend or loved one know what route will be taken and what time they expect to arrive. Extra time should also be factored in for unexpected delays.

Winter weather poses a variety of driving difficulties, so motorists are urged to make sure their vehicles are in good condition before setting off. A thorough check of the vehicle should include a look at the antifreeze level, battery, tires, windshield wipers, and all lights. TxDOT also urges drivers to carry supplies needed in the event of breakdown or impassable roads.

“Put together an emergency roadside kit to keep in your vehicle, just in case,” TxDOT said. “This should include water, snacks, blankets, jumper cables, etc.”

Road and weather worthy vehicles go a long way to keeping travelers safe, but drivers must also know to how to operate their vehicles amid changing conditions. TxDOT urges motorists to start by buckling up and slowing down. Extra distance should also be kept between an individual’s car and those traveling further ahead.

“It can take twice as long to stop on wet roads and even longer on icy roads,” TxDOT said.

Turns, hills and overpasses should all be approached with reduced speed and added caution. Cruise control should not be used when traveling on icy surfaces, as it may cause drivers to lose control. And traction on the road can be gauged by braking gently and slowly.

“If you find yourself in a skid, stay calm and keep both hands on the wheel,” TxDOT said. “Take your foot off the gas, look where you want to go, and then steer in that direction.”

Windshield wipers and window defrosters can help maximize a driver’s view of the road, but snowfall and fog can all significantly reduce visibility. Drivers who encounter such conditions are encouraged to reduce their speed and use their low beams and fog lamps. But tf visibility falls to unsafe levels, drivers should simply stop their trip and stay off the road, until conditions improve.

“Use the right edge of the road or roadside reflectors as a guide,” TxDOT said. “If you cannot see, pull off the road completely — preferably at a rest area or truck stop — and turn on your hazard flashers immediately.”

. Before hitting the road, TxDOT encourages drivers to stay aware of road conditions, closures and weather forecasts by visiting http://www.drivetexas.org or calling 800-452-9292.

