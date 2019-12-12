Thomas Barfield, 59, of Sherman pleaded guilty to aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury — family violence and was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison.

Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th state District Court sentenced Barfield following a plea agreement reached with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office

A written statement from the District Attorney’s Office said the case began on April 5, when Barfield went to the place of employment of his former girlfriend in direct violation of a protective order issued by a court the day before.

He attacked the former girlfriend and choked her until she lost consciousness. She was then hospitalized. The statement said Barfield then called his daughter and told her he had attacked his former girlfriend. Barfield later surrendered to law enforcement.

The statement said that when he was interviewed by Denison Police, Barfield was surprised to learn the victim was still alive. He believed he had killed the victim.

“The combined efforts of the Denison Police Department and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office in gathering evidence in this case gave the defendant few options other than to accept responsibility for his conduct,” said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young in the written release. District Attorney Brett Smith added, “This was a brutal, premeditated attack by a dangerous man who deserves to go to prison.”

Barfield was represented in the case by Marcus T. Olds.