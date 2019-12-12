Phyllis James, commissioner for Precinct 3, is seeking re-election in 2020.

“It has been my honor to serve as Commissioner for the last several years and I want the opportunity to continue to serve you in this capacity,” James said in a written statement announcing her desire to seek re-election.

“I have worked diligently to represent each of you and the interests of this great County that we call home,” she added.

She said the Grayson County Commissioners Court has lowered the county tax rate by 15 percent in the last four years, fought hard for State transportation dollars to improve local highways and worked to bring economic development, and many other projects to numerous to mention.

James said the county budget is a main priority of hers.

“I have proven to be fiscally responsible with your money. As a Road and Bridge Commissioner, I have chip and sealed 15 miles of new roads each year as well as maintained 335 miles of roads and right of way,” she said.

She added that the job of county commissioner is a full-time job and she devotes 50 plus hours to serve the residents of her precinct every week.

“Above all, I have listened and communicated with you the taxpaying citizens. I serve you. Your issues are my issues. You may contact me anytime because I am accessible 24/7. Thank you once again for your support. Vote Phyllis James on March 3, 2020.