The Sherman City Council gave City Canager Robby Hefton high marks for its annual evaluation. The council evaluatedCity Manager Robby Hefton in October on more than 50 topics ranging from his abilities in presenting a budget to his interaction with the public and city staff.

Hefton was named city manager in April 2015 and has served with the city since 1996 as finance director, deputy city manager and other capacities. On average, Hefton scored a 4.31 on the evaluation, if all criteria are weighed evenly.

“As always, the yearly evaluation provides a chance to reflect on the successes of the last year while focusing on areas we can improve what we do heading into the new year,” Hefton said in an emailed statement. “I’m incredibly grateful to have a City Council that is thoroughly invested in the city’s future, and I’m thankful for their guidance and direction as we continue to work together to make Sherman the best city in North Texas.”

The evaluation included 52 questions regarding Hefton’s performance and asked each of the six city council members and the mayor to rate Hefton on a scale of one through five. The evaluation also included a set of comments by the council on Hefton’s strengths, places he can improve and other suggestions.

Hefton’s evaluation was acquired by the Herald Democrat through a Freedom of Information Act request. The evaluation, which was typed, did not give the names of the council members and instead listed each as the letters A through G.

Hefton’s scored the highest with a 4.9 in two categories related to his presentation of the budget in an easy to access form and his diligence in his work as a “self-starter.”

Hefton’s lowest scores — a 3.6 — were in categories related to his interaction with the council in an impartial manner. One of these categories asked council members if Hefton carried out the directives of the council as a whole rather than those of one member or a minority. Another asked if the city manager disseminates complete and accurate information equally to all members of the council in a timely manner.

In the comments section for the evaluation, the council lauded Hefton for his leadership skills and temperament on the job.

“The city manager has a calm attitude,” one council member wrote. “I have never seen him rattled. He keeps his calm demeanor even in times of crisis.”

In places where he could improve, council members said Hefton should take time to listen to citizen comments and take time to return messages in a timely manner.

In other comments and priorities, members of the council asked Hefton to focus on the city’s existing infrastructure, increase follow-up work on code compliance violations. Other comments related to the city’s finances as it continues to grow. Still others asked that older parts of Sherman not be forgotten in this period of growth.

“Remember the east side of Sherman,” one council member wrote. “Work to improve the quality of life on the east side. I would like a code enforcement officer dedicated to the southeast part of Sherman. If we follow the environment to erode, we will never get it back.”

City Council Member Shawn Teamann commended Hefton’s leadership over the past year, adding that he the city manager acts in the best interest of the community.

“Robby does a great job,” Teamann said. “He is an incredible leader of his team, and he certainly leads with delicacy but he also in my opinion has the best interest of the city at hear and I believe he makes decisions on what he thinks is going to be the best thing for the future of Sherman.”