Thursday forecast for Austin: Travis County will continue to see sunny skies amid milder temperatures Thursday before stretching on into weekend, according to meteorologists.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions with a seasonable high near 61 degrees.

Meteorologists say Thursday evening will be mostly clear with a low around 43.

The warming temperatures follow a strong cold front that ripped through the area Tuesday, sending temperatures into the mid- to upper 30s overnight and early morning Wednesday.

Temperatures are not expected to dip back into the 30s until Monday, with overnight temperatures projected to be as low as 36 degrees.

Forecasters say daytime temperature are expected to peak at 75 degrees Friday before slowing dropping back into the upper 50s by Tuesday.

Check out the extended forecast from the weather service below:

Friday: Sunny with a high near 75. The evening will be clear with overnight lows around 46 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming north-northwest after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 72 degrees. North-northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Nighttime will be clear with lows around 48 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 73. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and an overnight low of around 52.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 63 degrees. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low around 36 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 57 degrees. It will be mostly clear at night with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 60 degrees.