Denison Police are looking for a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver during an apparent act of road rage last weekend.

Lt. Mike Eppler said officers responded to the 400 block of North U.S. Highway 75 shortly before noon Sunday in reference to a 9-1-1 call. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the victim who said he was cut off by the suspect as he attempted to turn into the Walmart parking lot.

“The suspect made an obscene gesture toward the victim and then produced a pistol and pointed it at him,” Eppler said.

The victim sought cover below the window of his vehicle, but no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Eppler said the victim attempted to take video and pictures of the suspect as he pulled up to a nearby gas station, but the man drove away and was last seen traveling south on Hwy 75.

A physical description of the suspect and his vehicle was not immediately available Wednesday. Eppler said, if caught, the suspect could face a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Eppler said conflicts on the road can get out of control quickly and advised drivers to steer clear of those who become aggressive behind the wheel.

“Anytime it’s escalating and moving toward a potentially dangerous situation, the best thing you can do is just get away,” Eppler said. “Do not engage and call 9-1-1 as quick as possible.”

Those able to identify the suspect or those with knowledge of the incident are asked to call the Denison Police Department at 903-465-2422.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.