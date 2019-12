Last weekend the Glen Rose Varsity Cross-Examination debate team of Jody Keahey and John Hague took home first place at the Argyle Invitational UIL meet.

Also winning awards were Garret Bryson and Adam Beltran, placing fourth and sixth in Lincoln-Douglas Debate, respectively. Keahey and Hague advanced into quarter finals at an earlier large TFA meet and the team of Jody Keahey and Amanda Mao placed third at the Midway Invitational meet last month. Good job, Glen Rose debaters.