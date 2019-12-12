The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after ballistic vests, handcuffs and a GCSO jacket were all stolen from a deputy’s vehicle in Bells last weekend.

In a social media post published Thursday, the agency said the deputy’s vehicle was burglarized on Dec. 8 and a mix of county-issued and personal items were taken. Missing items include two bullet-proof vests, two ammunition magazines, a pair of handcuffs and a jacket bearing the GCSO insignia.

North Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the items and an arrest. Those able to identify suspects or those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477 or GCSO Det. Looney at 903-812-4200, extension 2215.

