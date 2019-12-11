Sherman Police

Assault — A complainant contacted Sherman Police on Dec. 6 in reference to an assault that occurred two years prior. She stated that male with whom she used to have a relationship had physically assaulted her during an argument. A report for family violence assault, impeding breath was filed.

Violation of protection order — On Dec. 5, officers responded to the 700 block of Madison place in reference to a violation of a protective order. The complainant told police her husband was at the residence despite a standing order to stay away from the property . The suspect was located at relative’s home in the area and was taken into custody after it was determined that he violated the order.

Possession of drug paraphernalia — Sherman Police stopped a vehicle in the 1800 block of South Sam Rayburn Freeway on Dec. 5 for a traffic violation. An officer spoke with both occupants of the vehicle and determined that each had previous drug violations. A K-9 unit alerted to contraband inside the vehicle. A search was conducted and drug paraphernalia was recovered. A report was filed.

Criminal trespass —On Dec. 6, an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of East Cherry Street in regard to a trespassing call. The officer spoke with the complainant and determined that the alleged male offender was previously given a trespass warning on the property. A report was generated.

Driving while license invalid — On Dec. 6, officers responded to the 400 block of East U.S. Highway 82 after dispatchers were notified of a motor-vehicle crash. One of the drivers found to have a suspended license and a previous conviction for the same infraction. A report was generated.

Found property —Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Taylor Street on Dec 6 in reference to a found-property call. Police recovered a small bag containing a white, powdery substance. A report was filed.

Theft — Sherman Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of North U.S. Highway 75 on Dec. 6 in regard to a stolen vehicle. Officer spoke with a complainant and reviewed video surveillance that showed a theft of a business’s trailer. A report for theft of property under $2,500 was filed and the department’s investigation is ongoing.

Possession — On Dec. 6, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 2500 block of North U.S. Highway 75. The officer made contact with the occupants, who appeared nervous. The occupants advised there was no contraband in the car, but a K-9 alerted on the vehicle. A search was conducted and officers located a quantity of marijuana. A report was generated.

Assault — Officers were dispatched to 600 block of Hillside Drive on Dec. 6 in reference to a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, police spoke with the complainant who stated that one victim had possibly been assaulted. Officers investigated the scene and later located the victim, who was unharmed. No arrests were made, but a report for family violence assault was generated and the matter remains under investigation.

Assault — On Dec. 6, Sherman Police responded to the 4400 block of West Houston Street in reference to a fight in progress . Officers arrived and separated the parties involved. The complainant stated that she was assaulted by two other individuals and sustained minor injuries. A report for assault by contact was filed.

Shoplifting — Sherman Police responded to a business in the 4000 block of East U.S. Highway 82 on Dec. 7 after receiving a theft call. The suspect remained the scene with asset protection employees and was arrested for theft under $750.

Driving while intoxicated — On Dec. 7, dispatchers received a call of a possible drunk driver in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway. A patrol officer responded to the area and located the reported vehicle. a field sobriety test was conducted and the suspect was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated.