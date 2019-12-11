KENNEDALE — Danielle Wallace scored 19 points to lead three Heritage High School players in double-figure scoring, leading the Jaguars to a 61-50 victory over Kennedale on Tuesday night in a non-district game at Kennedale High School.

Jerzie Bryant added 12 points and Kylar Kenter netted 10 for the Jags (8-5). Other scorers were Elise Stafford with six, Aspen Ware with five, and Elizabeth Schmidt and Kora Huff with four each.

The Jags got off to a quick start, taking a 17-9 lead after the first eight minutes. The host Lady Wildcats stuck around in the second period to keep it a four-point contest at the intermission, but an 18-7 Heritage run put the Jags comfortably ahead to stay.

HHS will be hosting the girls’ version of the Heritage Hoopfest, which begins on Thursday. The Jags will open pool play in the tournament against Azle at noon and will also face Carrollton Turner at 5:20 p.m. on Thursday. They’ll then take on Ferris at 10:40 a.m. on Friday, with the final games slated for Saturday pitting the finishers of each of the two pools.

All of the Jags’ tournament games will be played in the main gymnasium.

Next Tuesday, the Jags will host Mesquite Poteet at 6:30 p.m. in non-district action.