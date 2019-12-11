Though the new year is still several weeks away, locals who want to seek political office in 2020 have had to put their name on the dotted line.

The official candidate filing period for next year’s elections in Texas closed this week. The end of the period solidifys who will be on the primary ballot in 2020.

Two Grayson County Commissioners confirmed that they will face challengers in next year’s Republican Primary.

Jeff Whitmire is being challenged by 903 Brewers owner Jeremy Roberts for Precinct 1, and Phyllis James, commissioner for Precinct 3, will face Whitesboro real estate broker Colby Meals in the Republican Primary.

Grayson County Democratic party chair Glenn Melancon said the only Democrat who filed with him for a county race was Gwen Braxton, who filed to for Constable for Precinct 2. Incumbent Michael Putnam did not draw a challenger for that race for the primary but will face Braxton in the November election.

Melancon said Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe, Republican, won’t face a challenger in the primary, but he will face Sherman Democrat Russell Foster in November.

Additionally, State Rep. Reggie Smith, Republican, didn’t draw a challenger for the primary but will face Democrat Gary Thomas of Denison in the November election.