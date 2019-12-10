A Texoma police chief will soon join a regional organization aimed at providing leadership training and resources for law enforcement agencies across North Texas. Sherman Police Chief Zachary Flores has been appointed to serve on the advisory board for the Caruth Police Institute at the University of North Texas at Dallas.

Flores’ appointment to the institute’s advisory board comes during a period of expansion for the revitalization, for an organization that has historically focused on the Dallas Police Department. With this expansion, Flores said he hopes these resource can be shared with smaller departments across the region.

“I think that this is a privilege and an honor,” Flores said. “I am glad Texoma is getting a foot in the door with larger entities we can learn from.”

The institute was formed in 2008 as a partnership between DPD and the University of North Texas system using a $9.5 million grant from the Communities Foundation of Texas. The initial focus of the organization was on research career advancement and leadership development for the department.

“This puts the Dallas Police Department in the unique position of being a national resource for innovative and evidence-based strategies in policing,” the institute’s website said. “This first-of-its-kind venture signifies a bold new relationship between academia and major police departments characterized by cutting-edge research, education, and leadership development services.”

With the refocusing of the organization, CPI will be partnering with the Meadows Mental Health Institute, with B.J. Wagner serving as the interim executive director for CPI. Flores first worked with Wagner and Meadows while serving as a the chair for the Texoma Behavioral Health Leadership Team.

Flores will be one of about a dozen representatives on the advisory board from across the state. Sherman will be one of the smaller agencies that is represented on the board, he said.

“Part of the intent is to broaden the scope of the agencies that can benefit from the institute,” he said.

“Since we are geographically close to the Metroplex area, but not privy to all the same services, I hope this will extend those services to law enforcement in the Texoma area.”

Among his first duties, Flores said he plans to review the organizations bylaws and class curriculum for places it can be improved. He also plans to reevaluate the market for the institute.

The CPI is expected to hold a reception for the new advisory board on Dec. 16, with the first meeting scheduled for Dec. 17.