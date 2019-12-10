Sherman Police arrested a man on a laundry list of serious charges last weekend after he allegedly went on an early morning assault spree and injured three people.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of East Odneal Street in reference to a possible stabbing.

“When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been stabbed and assaulted with a baseball bat during an attempted sexual assault at that location,” Mullen said.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival and paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital for multiple injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Mullen said officers began an investigation and remained on scene for an hour before they were notified of a burglary in progress a block away in the 700 block of South Willow Street.

Police arrived at the second location and arrested the 21-year-old suspect.

“He was initially taken into custody for forcing entry into an apartment there and then assaulting two additional victims, who also sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” Mullen said.

Officers eventually identified the suspect as the alleged perpetrator of the first assault and he was additionally charged with aggravated assault using a deadly weapon , attempted sexual assault, burglary of a habitation, tampering with evidence and evading arrest. A search of Grayson County’s jail records showed the man remained in custody Tuesday on more than $80,000 bond.

Mullen said the incident remains under investigation, but the suspect did not appear to know the victims and was likely under the influence of a powerful narcotic at the time of the alleged attacks.

“This was a complex call with multiple scenes and multiple victims,” Mullen said. “Our officers did a good job and we’re glad to get an obviously-violent offender off the streets.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.