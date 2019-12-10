Brown County became one of nearly two dozen Texas counties Monday to become a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

With Brown County Judge Paul Lilly absent — but emailing a written statement to the media in support of the measure — commissioners voted 4-0 to adopt a resolution declaring Brown County as a sanctuary county.

The resolution states it is Brown County Commissioners Court’s desire to “declare its support of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and the Texas Constitution protecting citizens’ inalienable and individual rights to keep and bear arms. The members of the Brown County Commissioners took an oath to support and defend the United States Constitution, the Constitution of the State of Texas and the law of the State of Texas.”

Commissioners Gary Worley and Wayne Shaw introduced the resolution on Monday’s agenda. The resolution shows “where we stand on the Second Amendment” Shaw said.

He said the vast majority of Brown County residents “are in favor of the Second Amendment and we stand behind it 100 percent.”

Worley said it was his understanding that Sheriff Vance Hill backs the resolution. “Absolutely,” Hill said.

Lilly said via email, “As you know I spent almost three decades wearing the law enforcement uniform.

“During that time I lost three good friends in the line of duty, each murdered by a man with a firearm: 1988, Christmas Eve 2000, and again in 2013. One would think that this would make me pro-gun control and anti-second amendment. It does not.

“The Second Amendment is, to a degree, the amendment that guarantees all the others. Firearms in the hands of responsible adults help assure our way of life.

“For this reason I am a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment and welcome Brown County becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary county. I couldn’t be more proud.”

In other business Monday, commissioners:

• Authorized Hill to place signs stating the speed limit is 25 mph unless otherwise posted at the entrance to the Lake Brownwood neighborhoods of Tamarack Mountain, Harbor Point and Thunderbird Bay.

• Agreed to prohibit fireworks consisting of missiles with fins and skyrockets with sticks in unincorporated areas during the New Year fireworks season.

• Agreed to leave the burn ban in place.