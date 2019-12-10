Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith introduced his newest prosecutor to the Grayson County Commissioners Tuesday. Smith said Elijah Cameron “Eli” Brown worked for former Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown for two years some years ago, but has been in private practice since then.

Eli Brown has been licensed to practice law in the state of Texas since March of 2005. He graduated from Texas Wesleyan University in 2004.

“I think he is a man who is going to be loyal. I think he is a man I can trust,” Smith told commissioners as he said that Brown will replace Donnie Carter, an experienced prosecutor that left the GCDA’s Office to take a position at the federal level with Joe Brown’s office. Brown was appointed the U.S. Attorney For the Eastern District of Texas in February of 2018.

Eli Brown thanked the commissioners for their welcome to the county’s family.

“I am looking forward to working with him (Smith) and the office and being a part of that team,” Brown said to commissioners.