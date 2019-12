Motorists in Van Alstyne are being alerted to a planned road closure next week which may affect

It began at approximately 9 a.m. Monday. Contractors overseeing construction on Village Parkway closed the street between State Highway 5-Waco Street and San Carlos Drive. The closure is expected to last roughly two weeks.

Drivers affected by the closure are advised to seek alternate routes via Newport Drive and Kelly Road.

For more local transportation news, visit http://www.heralddemocrat.com.