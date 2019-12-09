Grayson College kicked off the holiday season at Winter Commencement as friends and family watched 315 Grayson College students receive diplomas and certificates Friday morning.

“Grayson College is a premier learning college that transforms individuals, builds communities and inspires excellence,” GC Vice President of Instruction Dr. Dava Washburn said during Friday’s ceremony. “We want our students to form early connections and complete what they start. This is reflected in our goal to have students connect, commit and complete. Graduates, you can check all three boxes. But our relationship doesn’t end today. We are here for you as you embark on launching a successful career or entering a university. You’re a Grayson College Viking and we are committed to you.

GC Vice President of Instruction Dr. Dava Washburn provided the opening remarks before State Representative, the Honorable Reggie Smith, gave the address. Representative Smith was elected as the state representative for House District 62 in 2018. He represents Delta, Fannin and Grayson Counties. In 1991, Smith received his BS in Political Science from Austin before going onto earn his law degree from South Texas College of Law in Houston.

“Have courage, believe in yourself and don’t give up,” Representative Smith said. “Always remember whatever goal you may find yourself in is probably teaching you something that will make you a better individual to face the challenges of whatever your future holds. In conclusion, just let me say how excited and proud I am for you all, for your families, for Grayson College, this area and our great state.”

The college’s graduates for winter ranged in age from 16 to 72. The graduates completed their coursework with an average 3.10 grade point average. Workforce Education students made up 37 percent of the graduating students, with Health Science making up 24 percent and Academic Studies comprising the other 39 percent. Of the 396 degrees conferred, 255 were Associate Degrees and 141 were Certificates.

In addition to the commencement ceremony held Friday morning, the college celebrated students in a variety of programs through several other awards ceremonies. On Thursday, the college held an Adult Education Literacy and Center for Workplace Learning Recognition Ceremony and Friday evening, Associate Degree Nurses were honored at a Pinning Ceremony.