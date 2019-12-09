Texoma residents could see snow flurries and sub-freezing temperatures on Tuesday, but they can expect to be back wearing a t-shirts and shorts by the end of the week.

Following the gusty arrival of an Arctic cold front and showers on Monday night, the National Weather Service forecasts a high of 44 degrees in Sherman on Tuesday. A 50-percent chance for wintry precipitation will hold through noon, but totals are not expected to exceed a tenth of an inch.

“Into to Tuesday morning, that rain will transition into a rain-snow mix,” NWS Meteorologist Sarah Barnes said from the Fort Worth Office Monday. “We’re not expecting to see any accumulation, but elevated surfaces may become slick. For the most part, we expect this to be low-risk winter weather event.”

Tuesday’s overnight low dips to just 27 degrees, so NWS advises those in Grayson County to protect any people, pets, pipes or plants which may be susceptible to the cold conditions.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and so with it more seasonable temperatures.

“We should be back into the 50s by Wednesday and Thursday with just a few light clouds,” Barnes said.

Nighttime temperatures will hover near the freezing mark Wednesday and Thursday, but daytime highs beginning Friday could feel almost spring like.

“We’ll gradually warm up heading into the weekend and get into the low 60s on Saturday and Sunday,” Barnes said.

The Weather Service’s seven-day outlook predicts another cold start to next week, but Barnes said the forecast remains subject to change in the coming days.

“It’s just that time of year,” Barnes said. “It’s pretty typical to have these cold fronts come and go, every now and again.”

