Denison will be putting on a winter-themed event for children this coming week. Wonders of Winter is set to provide a variety of activities to area residents on Friday.

The event, which is the first of its kind and will be hosted by Denison Parks and Recreation Department, will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Texoma Health Foundation Park in Denison.

“You do not want to miss out on this tremendous experience,” Denison Parks and Recreation Director Justin Eastwood said. “Wonders of Winter will have something for everyone and THF Park provides the perfect winter venue. Invite your friends, family, loved ones and enjoy the fun.

Denison Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Kimberly Bowen said some of the highlights include a petting zoo, photos with Santa and a candy cane hunt.

“It will begin at 5:30 and run until 7:30 with a movie following to wrap up the event itself,” Bowen said. “We will start with candy cane hunt at the ball fields. We will have three hunts going on simultaneously. The first is for ages five to eight, the second is for ages nine to 12 and the third is an adaptive hunt for those will special needs or who have sensory issues. This is our inaugural winter event, and we plan to make this an annual event that continues to grow and become a staple holiday event for families in our region for years to come.”

There is a $1 admission charge for the candy cane hunt. All other activities will be free. Parking will be available at Trinity Lighthouse Church and a shuttle will running back and forth starting at 5 p.m. The bus has been provided by Parkside Baptist Church.

There will be bounce houses that feature a snow pit filled with a foam that will look like snow and a holiday train excursion based on the Polar Express. The ride will feature elves reading a shortened version of the children’s story.

Music will be provided by a combination of live performers and a DJ on site. The evening will culminate with the reading of “A Night Before Christmas” by Mayor Janet Gott. There will also be vendors and food trucks to provide holiday shopping opportunities and treats. Another activity for the kids will be making crafts such as ornaments and decorating cookies. For the adults there is also an ugly Christmas sweater contest.

“The Wonders of Winter event is reflective of the THF Park vision and what the city of Denison represents,” Eastwood said. “High quality services and experiences that serve guests of all ages, abilities and backgrounds. Our goal as always is to provide a once in a lifetime experience every time someone participates in a city activity.”