A upscale dining restaurant and two convenience stores scored the lowest grades given on the most recent round of inspections by the Grayson County Health Department.

Tanglewood Resort Dinning Room, Preston Center and the Pottsboro Passport each received a “C” rating on their most recent inspection.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The inspection report for Tanglewood showed the inspection showed that the inspector found “a container of some type of red sauce observed in a reach-in cooler observed with a mold substance growing on top of the sauce.”

Additionally, the report said there were several potentially hazardous foods that were discarded from the freezer because they were found thawing because of improper temperature regulation in the unit. Additionally, the report said the inspector found a pan collecting condensation from a pipe directly above uncovered trays of bacon and sausage.

“A walk in cooler unit used for mainly the storage of meat products is observed soiled, had a bad odor, mold like substance on walls, and condensation pipe that is pooling water on the floor. The water is soiled with slime and discolored gray,” the report stated. The establishment was warned not to use the cooler until it is repaired.

The report also said there too many ants in the dry storage area to count and open water bottles were found in the kitchen area and the food handlers in the kitchen area were not wearing the proper hair restraints. In addition, the report said the kitchen needed a good scrub including the flooring, cabinets and coolers.

Keeping items the correct temperature was one of the problems pointed out in the inspection of Preston Center, 83462 N. Highway 289 in Pottsboro. The inspection said pizza hot hold unit was not hot enough to keep the pizza at a safe temperature. It also said that some of the ice bagged at the location was labeled and some was not. And it said a food service worker came back from break and handled food without washing her hands. Also there was no food service manager at the location with the inspector arrived.

Cleanliness was also an issue at the Passport, 7606 Hwy, 289, in Pottsboro. The inspection report noted that sliced cheese in the reach-in prep cooler was found with mold growth on it. Also there were sausage rolls in a chest freezer that were not sealed properly and a food manager failed to wash his or her hands before putting on globes. There were no dates on the breakfast sandwiches and there was a “thick mold-like substance observed in the mop sink.” Additionally, the report noted that the food manager was frying food without wearing a proper hair restraint.

Three local eateries received “B” ratings on their most recent inspections:

MAK Mini Mart, 3325 S. Woodlawn, in Denison;

Taco Casa,1012 Hwy.377 N, in Whitesboro;

JD Donuts,201 S. Ray Robert Pkwy., in Tioga;

The following eateries received “A” grades on their most recent inspections:

Homestead of Sherman,1000 Sara Swamy Dr., in Sherman;

Liberty Christian Child Care, 364 Liberty Hill Circle, in Sherman;

VFW Post, 1707 Baker Rd., in Sherman;

Women’s Gift Exchange, 115 S. Travis, in Sherman;

Clark’s Outpost, 103 S. Hwy 377, in Tioga;

Dollar General, 407 Highway 377 N., in Collinsville;

Dollar General, 218 S. Ray Roberts Pkwy., in Tioga;

CVS /Pharmacy,1830 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman;

Walgreens, 1828 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store, 2810 W Morton St., in Denison;

Sali’s Italian Restaurant, 1018 S Austin Ave., in Denison;

Dollar General, 81940 Hwy 289, in Pottsboro;

Dollar General, 702 E FM 120, in Pottsboro;

Fostering Hope Bakery and Bistro, 408 W. Hwy 120, in Pottsboro;

Bean Me Up Coffee House, 115 S. Travis, in Sherman;

Church’s Chicken, 200 E Houston St., in Sherman;

Dollar General,31340 Hwy. 377, in Gordonville;

Dollar General, 630 Hwy. 377 North, in Whitesboro;

Express Food Mart, 17207 State Hwy. 56W, in Southmayd;

Sonic Drive-In, 1003 N. Hwy. 377, in Whitesboro;

La Moderna Mercado, 901 E. Lamar, in Sherman;

CJ’s Coffee Shop, 514 West Main, in Denison;

Tanglewood Skooners, 290 Tanglewood Circle in Pottsboro;

Cowboy Chicken, 3811 N. Hwy 75, in Sherman;

McAlister’s Deli, 3801 Hwy 75N, in Sherman;

Vitinas Deli & Boiler Room, 404 W. Lamar, in Sherman;

Papa Nick, 2700 S. Eisenhower Pkwy., in Denison;

Huck’s Catfish, 2811 Trail Drive, in Denison;

Arbys, 2131 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Sage Café, 210 W. Houston St., in Sherman;

Sonic Drive In, 1820 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Burger House, 1705 S. Austin, in Denison;

Arby’s, 515 Hwy 75 N., in Denison;

Pirate Island, 104 N Main, in Collinsville;

Poor Boy 377 Café, 10041 US Hwy 377, in Collinsville;

Fitzel Winery Mobile, 125 Heritage Rd., in Gordonville;

Fitzel Winery Tasting Room, 125 Heritage Rd., in Gordonville;

Homestead of Collinsville, 501 N. Main Street, in Collinsville;

Belden Street Montessori School, 618 W. Belden St., in Sherman;

Dollar General, 2222 Texoma Pkwy., Ste. C, in Sherman;

Dollar General, 1000 N Travis St.Ste H, in Sherman;

Pre School For Little Zebras, 1211 Blanton Dr., in Sherman;

Dollar General, 604 LB Kirby Ave., in Howe;

Hometown Donut, 515 N. Waco St., in Van Alstyne;

Healing Springs Ranch,100 S. Texas St., in Tioga;

The Play House, 219 DeWitt, in Collinsville;

Enderby Gas, 20544 N. Hwy 377, in Whitesboro;

Meals On Wheels, 105 Mineral Street, in Whitesboro;

Sandusky Store, 25524 Hwy. 377 N., in Whitesboro;

Texas Monarch Academy, 370 King Ave., in Denison;

Andreas, 110 Hwy 289, in Gunter;

The Bridges Golf Club, 2400 Fred Couples Dr.in Gunter;

Tom Bean Elem, 105 Eubanks, in Tom Bean;

Tom Bean High School, 7719 State Hwy. 11, in Tom Bean;

Tom Bean Middle School, 289 Franklin Road, in Tom Bean;

Brewed Octane Coffee House, 413-B W. Main St., in Whitesboro;

Children’s Tree Learning Ctr, 2532 Hwy. 82 East, in Whitesboro;

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 4204 Hwy. 75 N.,in Sherman;

Domino’s Pizza Whitesboro, 1020 N. Hwy. 377, in Whitesboro;

E-Z Mar, 201 W. Main Street, in Whitesboro.