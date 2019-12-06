A Sherman man received a murder indictment this week. Gregory Cheatham II, 36, was indicted on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury family violence in relation to the allegedy shooting of roommate and relative Antarious Byers.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

According to previously published reports the charges stem from an incident that happened on Sept. 24 in the El Dorado mobile home park.

Those reports show that Cheatham was originally charged with aggravated assault back in September for allegedly shooting Byers at their residence, but when Byers died 45 days later, authorities updated those charges.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullens said Byers jumped out of a window after being shot by Cheatham. Officers arrived at the location, and Byers was transported to a local hospital where he remained until he died on Nov. 8.

Cheatham was arrested at the scene of the shooting and has remained in the Grayson County Jail since that time. His bail is set at $1.25 million. He is represented in the case by Sherman attorney Pamela McGraw who could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.