A planned road closure may affect drivers travel on Macgregor Drive in Denison next week. Starting Dec. 10, Union Pacific Railroad will close Macgregor Drive, between State Highway 91 and Juanita Drive.

The closure will allow crews to perform maintenance on a railroad crossing within the work zone.

Motorists who regularly travel on Macgregor Drive are advised to seek an alternate route. A completion date for the project has not been announced.

