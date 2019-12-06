By Jerrie Whiteley, Herald Democrat

Friday

Dec 6, 2019 at 12:01 AM Dec 6, 2019 at 11:20 AM


This week indictments released by the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, and locals are facing charges that range from drug possession to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.


Indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.


the following people were indicted this week:


Brett Densmore, 33, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine);


Cynthia Pennington, 53, of Cartwright Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);


Deanna Hackler,41, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Jimmie Gray, 48, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Diane Tubbs, 41, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Joseph Green, 36, of Denison — theft of property;


Taylor Nall, 24, of Bonham —two counts of abandoned or endanger a child bodily injury ;


James Allen Hastings II, 36, of Whitesboro — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;


Richard Lockhart, 27, of Aubrey — assault family violence impede breathing;


Bobby Carr, 60, of Denison — failure to appear;


Daniel Baker, 31, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);


Stephanie Glenn, 39, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);


April Williams, 40, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Dustin Alvarado, 26, of Whitewright — assault family violence and continuous violence against family;


Pablino Garza, 38, of Whitewright — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;


Carly Williams, 26, of Tom Bean — possession of a controlled substance (ecstacy);


Melecio Ruiz‐Ruiz, 38, of Little Elm — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);


John Wahrmund, 50, of Howe —driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;


Warren Crump,50, of Sadler — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Mariah Williams, 41, of Durant, Oklahoma —possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Ruben Flores, 19, of Melissa — theft of a firearm;


Rachel Heironimus, 35, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Deborah Hoaglen, 65, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (Tetrahydrocannabinol);


Steven McKeown, 31, of Durant, Oklahoma — burglary of building;


Martha Teafatiller, 29, of Durant, Oklahoma — credit or debit card abuse;


Colton Daniels, 27, of Denison — assault family violence impede breath;


David Hall, 27, of Sherman — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;


Taylor Nall, 24, of Bonham — theft of property;


Michael Large, 32, of Colbert Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Eric Dobbins, 32, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);


Joseph Narramore, 38, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and assault family or household member impede breathing;


Karyn Narramore, 40, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Ryan Hopper, 22, of Denison — burglary of a building and three counts of credit or debit card abuse, two counts of forgery of a financial instrument and one count of possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Haley Hill, 20, of Denison — credit or debit card abuse;


Jason Jones, 22, of Denison — credit or debit card abuse;


Kayla Beckham, 27, of Wagoner, Oklahoma — aggravated assault of an emergency services person;


Mandi Dillard‐Turner, 33, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Andrew Ortiz,19, of Sherman — theft of property;


Roger Gordy, 47, of Allen —burglary of habitation;


Christopher Cobbin, 37,of Denison — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);


Christina Rivera, 25, of Schertz — assault family violence impede breathing;


Jamel Swinger, 39, of Sherman — two counts of burglary of habitation;


Rebekah Rockymountain, 31, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Ignacio Caro III, 50, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;


Cesar Marques‐Estrada, 38, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;


Kobi Winner, 17, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and tamper with physical evidence with intent;


Constance Dehorney, 35, of Henderson — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, tamper with physical evidence with intent; and prohibited substance in a correctional facility;


Amir Bowen,23, if Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (Alprazolam);


Raalon Kennedy, 29, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;


Robert Hunter Jr., 33, of Sherman — aggravated sexual assault and burglary of a habitation;


Joshua Driggs, 39, of Denison — evading arrest or detention.