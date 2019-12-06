This week indictments released by the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, and locals are facing charges that range from drug possession to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.
the following people were indicted this week:
Brett Densmore, 33, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine);
Cynthia Pennington, 53, of Cartwright Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);
Deanna Hackler,41, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Jimmie Gray, 48, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Diane Tubbs, 41, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Joseph Green, 36, of Denison — theft of property;
Taylor Nall, 24, of Bonham —two counts of abandoned or endanger a child bodily injury ;
James Allen Hastings II, 36, of Whitesboro — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;
Richard Lockhart, 27, of Aubrey — assault family violence impede breathing;
Bobby Carr, 60, of Denison — failure to appear;
Daniel Baker, 31, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);
Stephanie Glenn, 39, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);
April Williams, 40, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Dustin Alvarado, 26, of Whitewright — assault family violence and continuous violence against family;
Pablino Garza, 38, of Whitewright — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;
Carly Williams, 26, of Tom Bean — possession of a controlled substance (ecstacy);
Melecio Ruiz‐Ruiz, 38, of Little Elm — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);
John Wahrmund, 50, of Howe —driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;
Warren Crump,50, of Sadler — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Mariah Williams, 41, of Durant, Oklahoma —possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Ruben Flores, 19, of Melissa — theft of a firearm;
Rachel Heironimus, 35, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Deborah Hoaglen, 65, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (Tetrahydrocannabinol);
Steven McKeown, 31, of Durant, Oklahoma — burglary of building;
Martha Teafatiller, 29, of Durant, Oklahoma — credit or debit card abuse;
Colton Daniels, 27, of Denison — assault family violence impede breath;
David Hall, 27, of Sherman — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;
Taylor Nall, 24, of Bonham — theft of property;
Michael Large, 32, of Colbert Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Eric Dobbins, 32, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);
Joseph Narramore, 38, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and assault family or household member impede breathing;
Karyn Narramore, 40, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Ryan Hopper, 22, of Denison — burglary of a building and three counts of credit or debit card abuse, two counts of forgery of a financial instrument and one count of possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Haley Hill, 20, of Denison — credit or debit card abuse;
Jason Jones, 22, of Denison — credit or debit card abuse;
Kayla Beckham, 27, of Wagoner, Oklahoma — aggravated assault of an emergency services person;
Mandi Dillard‐Turner, 33, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Andrew Ortiz,19, of Sherman — theft of property;
Roger Gordy, 47, of Allen —burglary of habitation;
Christopher Cobbin, 37,of Denison — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);
Christina Rivera, 25, of Schertz — assault family violence impede breathing;
Jamel Swinger, 39, of Sherman — two counts of burglary of habitation;
Rebekah Rockymountain, 31, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Ignacio Caro III, 50, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;
Cesar Marques‐Estrada, 38, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;
Kobi Winner, 17, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and tamper with physical evidence with intent;
Constance Dehorney, 35, of Henderson — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, tamper with physical evidence with intent; and prohibited substance in a correctional facility;
Amir Bowen,23, if Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (Alprazolam);
Raalon Kennedy, 29, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Robert Hunter Jr., 33, of Sherman — aggravated sexual assault and burglary of a habitation;
Joshua Driggs, 39, of Denison — evading arrest or detention.