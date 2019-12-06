This week indictments released by the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, and locals are facing charges that range from drug possession to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

the following people were indicted this week:

Brett Densmore, 33, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine);

Cynthia Pennington, 53, of Cartwright Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Deanna Hackler,41, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jimmie Gray, 48, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Diane Tubbs, 41, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Joseph Green, 36, of Denison — theft of property;

Taylor Nall, 24, of Bonham —two counts of abandoned or endanger a child bodily injury ;

James Allen Hastings II, 36, of Whitesboro — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;

Richard Lockhart, 27, of Aubrey — assault family violence impede breathing;

Bobby Carr, 60, of Denison — failure to appear;

Daniel Baker, 31, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Stephanie Glenn, 39, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

April Williams, 40, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Dustin Alvarado, 26, of Whitewright — assault family violence and continuous violence against family;

Pablino Garza, 38, of Whitewright — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

Carly Williams, 26, of Tom Bean — possession of a controlled substance (ecstacy);

Melecio Ruiz‐Ruiz, 38, of Little Elm — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

John Wahrmund, 50, of Howe —driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

Warren Crump,50, of Sadler — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Mariah Williams, 41, of Durant, Oklahoma —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Ruben Flores, 19, of Melissa — theft of a firearm;

Rachel Heironimus, 35, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Deborah Hoaglen, 65, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (Tetrahydrocannabinol);

Steven McKeown, 31, of Durant, Oklahoma — burglary of building;

Martha Teafatiller, 29, of Durant, Oklahoma — credit or debit card abuse;

Colton Daniels, 27, of Denison — assault family violence impede breath;

David Hall, 27, of Sherman — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;

Taylor Nall, 24, of Bonham — theft of property;

Michael Large, 32, of Colbert Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Eric Dobbins, 32, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Joseph Narramore, 38, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and assault family or household member impede breathing;

Karyn Narramore, 40, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Ryan Hopper, 22, of Denison — burglary of a building and three counts of credit or debit card abuse, two counts of forgery of a financial instrument and one count of possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Haley Hill, 20, of Denison — credit or debit card abuse;

Jason Jones, 22, of Denison — credit or debit card abuse;

Kayla Beckham, 27, of Wagoner, Oklahoma — aggravated assault of an emergency services person;

Mandi Dillard‐Turner, 33, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Andrew Ortiz,19, of Sherman — theft of property;

Roger Gordy, 47, of Allen —burglary of habitation;

Christopher Cobbin, 37,of Denison — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Christina Rivera, 25, of Schertz — assault family violence impede breathing;

Jamel Swinger, 39, of Sherman — two counts of burglary of habitation;

Rebekah Rockymountain, 31, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Ignacio Caro III, 50, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

Cesar Marques‐Estrada, 38, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

Kobi Winner, 17, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and tamper with physical evidence with intent;

Constance Dehorney, 35, of Henderson — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, tamper with physical evidence with intent; and prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Amir Bowen,23, if Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (Alprazolam);

Raalon Kennedy, 29, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Robert Hunter Jr., 33, of Sherman — aggravated sexual assault and burglary of a habitation;

Joshua Driggs, 39, of Denison — evading arrest or detention.