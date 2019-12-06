The Denison City Council will be considering reducing in the bulk and brush pickup fees for residents when the group meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

Since the city moved to automated trash pickup, residences have been allowed to schedule bulk and brush pickup up to six times a year at no additional charge.

For special pickups beyond what is allotted, residents currently pay $30 per cubic yard. The council will consider knocking the price down to $15 per cubic yard. The $30 per cubic yard fee will continue to be in effect for those who put out bulk or brush items without calling public works or when code enforcement writes a work order to initiate the pickup.

Here are three things to know about the meeting.

1. City annexation plans

The council will hear a report from the city manager in regarding resolution no. 3977 or making preparations for annexation of territory into city limits.

2. City manager pay increase

The City Council will consider an amendment that will formalize the pay increase the council adopted for its city manager last month. The city manager’s new pay will be $170,000 per year with an additional $500 per month car allowance.

3. Review municipal court judge

The council will convene in executive session to discuss the annual review of the municipal court presiding judge.

The council will also be considering three items that had been previously approved by the planning and zoning commission.