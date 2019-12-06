By Charles Stockdale

24/7 Wall Street USA TODAY network

Spanning many climate zones, the United States can experience both extreme hot and cold temperatures. And while the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a relatively warmer, wetter winter overall this year, certain areas of the country will undoubtedly have lower temperatures than others.

Of course, states like Alaska, home to the lowest temperature ever recorded in the United States – 80 degrees below zero just north of Fairbanks in 1971 – are generally colder than states like Arizona and Florida. Yet temperatures vary drastically within states, even the warmer ones.

24/7 Wall St. has determined the coldest town in each state by identifying those places with the lowest average annual temperatures, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Many of the coldest towns are found in more rural areas. Urban areas are filled with concrete and asphalt, which absorb thermal and solar energy at much higher rates than natural landscapes and therefore often have higher temperatures than rural areas.

Other factors, like the concentration of industry and automobiles, also help explain why temperatures tend to be higher in cities.

One town may also be colder than another due to several geographic features, including elevation, proximity to bodies of water, and distance from the equator.

• States in alphabetical order listed with coldest city and average cold temp:

1. Alabama: Hamilton; Avg. low temp.: 45.8° F

2. Alaska: Deadhorse; Avg. low temp.: 11.6° F

3. Arizona: Bellemont; Avg. low temp.: 25.8° F

4. Arkansas: Lead Hill; Avg. low temp.: 43.6° F

5. California: Boca; Avg. low temp.: 24.1° F

6. Colorado: Crested Butte; Avg. low temp.: 17.7° F

7. Connecticut: Norfolk; Avg. low temp.: 36.4° F

8. Delaware: Bear; Avg. low temp.: 43.8° F

9. Florida: Milton; Avg. low temp.: 53.2° F

10. Georgia: Blairsville; Avg. low temp.: 43.2° F

11. Hawaii: Kula; Avg. low temp.: 55.7° F

12. Idaho: Stanley: Avg. low temp.: 17.6° F

13. Illinois: Streamwood; Avg. low temp.: 34.8° F

14. Indiana: Wanatah; Avg. low temp.: 37.3° F

15. Iowa: Sheldon; Avg. low temp.: 32.5° F

16. Kansas; Goodland; Avg. low temp.: 34.4° F

17. Kentucky: Grayson; Avg. low temp.: 39.3° F

18. Louisiana: Monroe; Avg. low temp.: 50.1° F

19. Maine: Allagash; Avg. low temp.: 24.5° F

20. Maryland: Oakland; Avg. low temp.: 36.6° F

21. Massachusetts: Ashfield; Avg. low temp.: 32.1° F

22. Michigan: Clarksburg; Avg. low temp.: 25.4° F

23. Minnesota: Embarrass; Avg. low temp.: 22.2° F

24. Mississippi: Holly Springs; Avg. low temp.: 46.3° F

25. Missouri: Bunker; Avg. low temp.: 38.6° F

26. Montana: Wisdom; Avg. low temp.: 19.2° F

27. Nebraska: Agate; Avg. low temp.: 29.0° F

28. Nevada: Mountain City; Avg. low temp.: 24.4° F

29. New Hampshire: Colebrook; Avg. low temp.: 28.0° F

30. New Jersey: Sussex; Avg. low temp.: 37.9° F

31. New Mexico: Eagle Nest; Avg. low temp.: 22.8° F; Avg. low temp. during coldest month: 1.7° F (January); Avg. no. of days that reach 32° F or below: 239.2

32. New York: Saranac; Avg. low temp.: 27.4° F

33. North Carolina: Jefferson; Avg. low temp.: 38.0° F

34. North Dakota: Belcourt; Avg. low temp.: 24.7° F

35. Ohio: Canfield; Avg. low temp.: 36.3° F

36. Oklahoma: Boise City; Avg. low temp.: 40.1° F; Avg. low temp. during coldest month: 19.9° F (January); Avg. no. of days that reach 32° F or below: 133.8

37. Oregon: Seneca; Avg. low temp.: 24.7° F

38. Pennsylvania: Clarence; Avg. low temp.: 32.2° F

39. Rhode Island: Kingston; Avg. low temp.: 39.0° F

40. South Carolina: Salem; Avg. low temp.: 44.4° F

41. South Dakota: Rochford; Avg. low temp.: 21.3° F

42. Tennessee: Mountain City; Avg. low temp.: 39.8° F

43. Texas: Dalhart; Avg. low temp.: 37.5° F; Avg. low temp. during coldest month: 16.8° F (December); Avg. no. of days that reach 32° F or below: 152.8

44. Utah: Coalville; Avg. low temp.: 21.9° F

45. Vermont: Sutton; Avg. low temp.: 26.4° F

46. Virginia: Monterey; Avg. low temp.: 35.5° F

47. Washington: Republic; Avg. low temp.: 31.7° F

48. West Virginia: Marlinton; Avg. low temp.: 33.2° F

49. Wisconsin: Butternut; Avg. low temp.: 27.6° F

50. Wyoming: Bondurant; Avg. low temp.: 18.7° F

• Methodology: To identify the coldest town in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the average minimum temperature for the years between 1981 and 2010 for U.S. cities from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA collects temperatures observed by local weather stations.