Temple of Hope, Faith & Grace to have special service

SHERMAN — The Temple of Hope, Faith, & Grace will hold its annual candlelight service at 5 p.m. Sunday at the church located at 823 E Pecan St.

The theme for the service will be the perfect gift based on James 1:17, and the guest speaker will be Pastor Steven Stell of Greater New Hope Baptist Church.

Faith church to put on Christmas musical

SHERMAN —Faith Church of Sherman will be performing the Christmas musical “The King” starting this weekend. Performances will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m., and Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

Created and arranged by David T. Clydesdale, the musical celebrates the birth of a king and the story of Christmas. The musical will be presented by the Faith Church choirs and orchestra along with the Faith Church drama department.

Admission to the show is free, and a nursery will be provided for all performances. The church’s Christmas by candlelight service is Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. and the jubilee service is Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend.

Faith Church is located at 1800 Heritage Parkway in Sherman. For more information, please call 903-893-0349 or visit the http://www.faithchurch.us.

Prophetic summit to be hosted by God’s House of Faith & Worship

Keith and Janet Miller, founders and apostolic leaders of Stand Firm World Ministries, will be coming to Denison for a special prophetic “2020 Vision Summit.”

This summit will be hosted by God’s House of Faith & Worship Center, 320 N. Travis Avenue, at 9 a.m. Dec. 15.

For additional information, call at 903-361-3219.

Denison City-Wide Ministerial Alliance plans second Sunday program

DENISON — The monthly second Sunday service hosted by the Denison City-Wide Ministerial Alliance will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at Alpha & Omega Community Baptist Church located at 401 E. Sears St., Denison.

The messender will be the Rev. C.E. Evans of Hopewell Baptist Church.

Project Christmas begins at area church

WHITEWRIGHT — King’s Trail Cowboy Church, 498 Bethel Cannon Road, Whitewright, will be a collection site for Project Christmas.

The Project Christmas is a toy, clothing and food drive taking place from Dec. 1-14. Items can be dropped off at anytime between now and the distribution date. Items will be distributed to families starting at 8 a.m. Dec. 14. Children must be present to receive items.

For more information, contact the church at 903-364-5822.