Sherman Police are looking for a suspect who burglarized two local businesses back in October.

In a social media post published Wednesday, the department said both burglaries occurred on Oct. 21, and security cameras at one of the businesses captured images of the suspect who appeared to be wielding a pickaxe.

Images of the suspect’s vehicle, a white Toyota van, were also recorded.

Those able to identify the suspect or those with knowledge of either burglary are encouraged to call Sherman Police Det. Ryan Hapiuk at 903-892-7324.

For more local crime news, visit http://www.heraldemocrat.com