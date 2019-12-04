Sherman Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who threatened Dollar General employees with a firearm Tuesday night. The suspect made off with more than $1,000.

In an emailed statement, the department said shortly before 10 p.m., the suspect entered the business off Sunset Boulevard and approached two employees. He then reportedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the register and safe. No injuries were reported and no shots were fired.

The suspect fled the store and was last seen running east along toward Sunset Boulevard. He is described as standing five-feet, eight-inches tall with a thin build.

The robbery remains under investigation, but the the department said it did not believe the matter posed an on-going threat to public safety. Those able to identify the suspect or those with knowledge related to the robbery are asked to call Det. Rob Ballew at 903-892-7246.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.