Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) will hold its 116th Graduation Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 13, 2019.

Graduates will represent the three colleges of the university: Bible and Church Ministries, Business and Education, and Music and Communication Arts as well as the Harrison Graduate School.

The Fall Commencement ceremony will include over 150 graduates, along with over 30 students who have the added distinction of being credentialed ministers with the Assemblies of God.

The student speaker for the commencement ceremony will be Samuel Broadus. Broadus is completing a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership. During his time at SAGU, Samuel has served the university in several capacities. He participated in Street Hope – an SMA ministry to the homeless in Dallas. He was also employed as an Admission Counselor in the SAGU Admission’s Office and served as a Resident Assistant, where he was nominated for RA of the Year in 2017.

Additionally, in 2017, Samuel was voted Homecoming King and has previously been nominated for Mr. Southwestern. Upon graduation, he plans to live out the gospel in his daily life and use fitness as a means to engage people in the work of the kingdom of God.

Following Broadus is Commencement Speaker, Rev. Doug Clay, General Superintendent of the General Council of the Assemblies of God.

Reverend Doug Clay was elected chief executive officer of the General Council of the Assemblies of God at the 57th General Council in August of 2017. As General Superintendent, he is a member of the denomination’s Executive Leadership Team and Executive Presbytery.

In addition to various pastoral roles, including his leadership at Calvary Assembly of God in Toledo, Ohio, Clay previously served as the fellowship’s general treasurer for nine years, superintendent of the Ohio District, and the Assemblies of God’s National Youth Director.

Clay has a passionate love for the local church; he is a church health enthusiast, and he effectively equips leaders to grow in their calling. Clay is the author of "Ordered Steps and Dreaming in 3D."

The commencement ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sheaffer Center Auditorium with seating starting at 4:30 p.m. Admission to the auditorium requires a ticket which is provided to graduates during rehearsal.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed.