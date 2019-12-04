A Sadler woman was arrested last week after she allegedly tried to stab a family member during a dispute.

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sarah Bigham said at approximately 11 a.m Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 33oo block of Dixie Road in Sadler.

“Family members at the house were verbally arguing when one party picked up a knife and tried to assault the other party,” Bigham said in an email.

Deputies arrived on scene and took the 38 year-old woman into custody. She was charged with aggravated assault using a deadly weapon, interfering with an emergency call and an outstanding warrant for theft of property between $2,500-30,000.

The relative sustained minor injuries in the attack , but was not transported to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was booked into the Grayson County Jail but was released Tuesday after posting $22,500 bond.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.