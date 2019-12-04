The Stephenville Police Department is expected to temporarily relocate operations next week following an agreement Tuesday night between the city and county.

“The county has graciously allowed us to use one of its building for the next six months,” City Administrator Alan Barnes told the E-T.

The police department, located on Belknap Street, was one of several buildings damaged by a strong storm in October.

Dispatch was immediately moved to the Erath County Sheriff’s Office and will remain there for the foreseeable future, Barnes said.

Meanwhile, the patrol division has remained in the damaged headquarters, which has been cordoned off with plastic.

Tuesday’s agreement paves the way for patrol to relocate to a building on McNeil Street and repairs to the headquarters to begin.

Barnes said the city is still working with the insurance company to determine what repairs need to be made.

He said there is a question about the building’s ADA compliance and whether it needs to be up to current standards.

An ADA insurance specialist is expected to make that determination this week.