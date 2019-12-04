The Howe Fire Department will host a pancake breakfast with Santa on Dec. 14 in order to help fund the agency’s operations throughout the year.

The fundraiser runs from 8-11 a.m. and will be held at the department’s fire station. The event is open to the public and the cost per plate is $5.

Santa will be available for photos with children and families.

The Howe Fire Department is located at 120 E. Haning Street in Howe. For additional information about the event, send an email to howefire21@yahoo.com.

